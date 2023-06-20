Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $432,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $456.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.51. The stock has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

