Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $600,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

