Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

