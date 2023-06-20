Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.50.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

