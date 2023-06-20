Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.91. The company has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.