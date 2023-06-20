HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
HUYA Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $959.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of HUYA
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
