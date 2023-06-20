IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $319.54 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

