IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

