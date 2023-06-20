IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

