IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

