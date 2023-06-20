IAM Advisory LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.42.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.66 and its 200 day moving average is $366.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

