IAM Advisory LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on A. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

