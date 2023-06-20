IAM Advisory LLC Invests $12.57 Million in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 551,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,000. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 4.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned 2.46% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 142,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

