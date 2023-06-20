IAM Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

