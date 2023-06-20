IAM Advisory LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,655 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

