IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

ADI stock opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

