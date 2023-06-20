IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PPA opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

