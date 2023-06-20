IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.
McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
