IAM Advisory LLC Sells 453 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.8% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.68 and a fifty-two week high of $456.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

