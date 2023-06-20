IAM Advisory LLC Sells 78 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $375.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.60. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

