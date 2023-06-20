IAM Advisory LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

