IAM Advisory LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

