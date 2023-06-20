IAM Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.