Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,200 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 770,800 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Identiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Identiv Stock Performance

Identiv stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.54. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Identiv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Identiv by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Identiv by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Articles

