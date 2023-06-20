IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Update

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $416.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.34. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.