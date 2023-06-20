Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 19.3 %

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 11.99% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

