Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.