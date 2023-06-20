Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Update

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 38,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Infinera has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Infinera by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

