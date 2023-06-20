Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 371.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of INGXF opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

