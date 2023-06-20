Insider Buying: Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) insider Paul Hodges acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,387.72).

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

LON:WPHO opened at GBX 30 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,484.50 and a beta of 1.44. Windar Photonics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

