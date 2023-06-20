Insider Buying: Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) insider Paul Hodges acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,387.72).
Windar Photonics Stock Performance
LON:WPHO opened at GBX 30 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,484.50 and a beta of 1.44. Windar Photonics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 33 ($0.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67.
About Windar Photonics
