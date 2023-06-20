Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $437.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

