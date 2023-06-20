Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.