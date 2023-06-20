Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

