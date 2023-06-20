International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,231,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,355,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,719.8 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABWF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Read More

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

