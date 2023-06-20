International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $83.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

