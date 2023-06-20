Internet Computer (ICP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.11 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $14.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00014863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00042440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,852,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,379,418 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

