Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.77% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

