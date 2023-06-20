Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK):

6/15/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2023 – Fuel Tech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/30/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/22/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTEK stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 4.34. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

