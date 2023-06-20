Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech (NASDAQ: FTEK):
- 6/15/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2023 – Fuel Tech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 5/30/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2023 – Fuel Tech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.5 %
FTEK stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 4.34. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
