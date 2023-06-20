iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.29.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

