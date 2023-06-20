Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

