iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Boosted by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.