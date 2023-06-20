iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Cut by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

