iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 14.4% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

QLTA stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

