iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Increased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Pacific Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 452,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,297,000 after purchasing an additional 157,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 70,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

