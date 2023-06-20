iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

