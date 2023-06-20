iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $271,000. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 127,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

