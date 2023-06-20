iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

