iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,543 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

