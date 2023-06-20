iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVEG stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

Get iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF ( NASDAQ:IVEG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.