iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

